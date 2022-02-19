Putin and Lukashenko observe strategic deterrence forces’ drills from Kremlin

19 Feb. 14:40

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a pre-planned exercise of the strategic deterrence forces.

Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observed the drills from the situation center in the Kremlin. During the exercise, the launch of ballistic missiles was carried out, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov informed.

The Aerospace Forces and the Russian Navy launched the Kinzhal and Zirkon hypersonic missiles as part of the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces.