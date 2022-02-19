South Ossetia ready to accept orphans from Donbass

19 Feb. 15:39

President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov had a telephone conversation with the head of the self-proclaimed DPR, Denis Pushilin, and announced the readiness of the republic to accept a group of orphans.

”The president offered to help Denis Pushilin, emphasizing that South Ossetia is ready to accept a group of orphans," Bibilov's press service informed.

Also, a proposal for assistance will be sent to the leadership of the LPR.

The heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Education were given instructions on their readiness to deliver and accommodate orphans.