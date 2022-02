19 Feb. 16:00

Another exploding shell was found near the border in the Rostov region.

Early Saturday morning, residents of the village of Mityakinskaya, Tarasovsky district, Rostov region, heard an explosion. Law enforcement officers found an exploding shell one kilometer from the state border.

"The second projectile was also found in the Tarasovsky district near the village of Mityakinskaya. This is a 120-mm Soviet-era incendiary projectile," an informed source told Interfax.