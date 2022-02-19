President of Kyrgyzstan promises to raise salaries as much as possible from April 1

19 Feb. 16:48

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov wrote about the upcoming spring salary increase for citizens on his official Facebook page.

Japarov recalled that during the years of independence the republic accumulated about $5 billion debt. "The time of the main payments of this debt came during my presidency. There is no question. We will pay it all back. We have already determined the plan and the sources from which we will pay", he said.

The peak of payments will be in 2026, and by 2030 the debt will be fully repaid.

"If we used this money to pay salaries, pensions and benefits, then each civil servant would receive at least a thousand dollars a month. From April 1, we plan to raise wages, but of course we will not be able to raise them to a thousand dollars. But we will try to increase as much as possible, based on the possibilities of the State treasury", Japarov assured the citizens