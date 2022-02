19 Feb. 17:30

On Saturday, Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) won gold and silver, thus taking a total of 29 medals at the Beijing Olympics. Athletes equaled the record for the number of awards won by the Russians at one winter Olympics. Russia had the same number of medals at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014 and Calgary in 1988.

Russia is currently in 8th in the medal standings. Russians have 6 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.