19 Feb. 18:11

"We met today to express solidarity with Ukraine," she said after meeting with colleagues from the G7 countries in Munich.

"We see a serious crisis in security issues, we - the G7 representatives - are on the side of Ukraine", she told reporters, TASS reports.