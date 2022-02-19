Olympics in Beijing: Day 16 results

19 Feb. 19:30

A total of seven sets of medals were at the stake on February 19 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The leader of the medal standings is the Norwegian team, which has 15 gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze medals. Germany is in 2nd place (11-8-5). China is 3rd (9-4-2). Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) won 6 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals and is in 8th place.

In cross-country skiing, mass start, freestyle, the representatives of Russia were the best. Alexander Bolshunov showed a time of 1:11.32.7 won the gold medal and Ivan Yakimushkin (+5.5) took silver. The Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krüger (+7.0) won bronze.

In fugure skating (pairs) the representatives of China Wenjing Sui / Cong Han (239.88), the second and third places were taken by the Russians Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov (239.25) and Anastasia Mishina / Alexandr Galliamov.