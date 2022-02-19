Kazakhstan to be influenced by anticyclone

19 Feb. 20:40

On Sunday, February 20, almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the anticyclone. In this regard, the weather will remain without precipitation in the republic. Only in the west, under the influence of the cyclone, precipitation in the form of rain and snow with ice phenomena and increased wind is expected. Fog is possible in places, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

It is specified that due to unfavorable weather conditions in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, storm warnings have been announced.