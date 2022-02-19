UK predicts worsening of Ukrainian situation

19 Feb. 20:59

Next week, Western countries should be prepared for a sharp deterioration in the situation around Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

According to her, Europe is currently experiencing one of the most dangerous security moments since the beginning of the 20th century. "We need to demonstrate unprecedented unity. A lot of people would like to see the situation in a more positive way, but I think we need to prepare for the worst-case scenario, which could be implemented as early as next week", she said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.