19 Feb. 21:33

NATO suspends the work of the Kiev office and evacuates its employees to Brussels and Lviv, the press service of the Alliance informs.

According to a NATO spokesman, the alliance is closely monitoring and assessing the situation and is taking all necessary precautions. "Our employees' safety is a high priority, so the employees have now moved to Lviv and Brussels. Thus, NATO offices are still functioning in Ukraine", the press service told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.