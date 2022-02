19 Feb. 23:20

Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) won the gold of the Grand Slam tournament. Competitions are held in Tel Aviv.

He defeated Nadav Zurat (Israel), Yersultan Muzapparov (Kazakhstan) and Erlan Sherov (Kyrgyzstan). In the final meeting, the representative of Azerbaijan was stronger than Serb Nemanja Maidov.