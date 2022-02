20 Feb. 10:50

A cryptocurrency exchange may appear in Georgia, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said. This issue was discussed with the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, during the Munich conference.

"The geographic position of Georgia, combined with a stable and favorable business environment, creates an excellent basis for FTX to expand its activities in the region and beyond," the head of the Georgian government said.