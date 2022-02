20 Feb. 11:25

The head of the State Department, Antony Blinken, said that Russia's position in response to Washington’s proposals to ensure security in Europe is fundamentally contrary to his country’s basic principles.

According to him, Russia in its response continues to take positions that are fundamentally contrary to their key principles.

"If it comes to the need to stop NATO's "open door" policy or that NATO must return to positions before 1997, then our answer is no", he stressed, TASS reports.