20 Feb. 11:59

World famous Kazakh DJ Imanbek will perform in the USA on May 20. The organizers of the event note that the concert will take place in Colorado at the Temple Denver. The announcement of the upcoming show was published on Imanbek's Instagram.

Imanbek Zeikenov (DJ Imanbek), conquered the music charts with the multi-platinum remix Roses Remix - he entered the top 5 of the US Billboard HOT 100, ranking 4th in it. Then the DJ received a Grammy Award for "Best Remix".