20 Feb. 14:18

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has placed 9th in the team standings of the Olympic Games in Beijing and 2nd place in the total number of medals.

On the last day of the Games, Russian hockey players lost 1-2 to Finland, winning silver. Mikhail Grigorenko scored a goal in the 8th minute. In the Finnish team scored Ville Pokka (24th minute) and Hannes Björninen (41st minute). Thus, the Finnish men's team for the first time received the title of Olympic champion in ice hockey. Russian hockey players brought the country the 32nd medal of the 2022 Olympic Games. In total, the Russian Federation has six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Norway took 1st place in the medal standings of the Olympics. The Norwegian national team became the winner the day before the end of the competition in Beijing. Norwegian athletes have won 16 gold, 8 silver and 13 bronze medals. For the German national team, they have become inaccessible because the German team has 12 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The Chinese team is 3rd in the medal standings. Chinese athletes won 9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Today, on February 20, the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games will take place. It will start at 15:00 Moscow time.