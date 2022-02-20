Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum's leaders starts in Qatar

20 Feb. 14:39

On February 20, the summit of leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) starts in the capital of Qatar. The meeting taking place in Doha will bring together leading suppliers from around the world, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

The presidents of Iran and Algeria confirmed their participation in the summit.

GECF is an intergovernmental organization that unites the world's leading gas exporters. The organization includes 20 countries - leading producers of natural gas, controlling 72% of its proven reserves, 46% of production, 55% of pipeline gas exports and 61% of liquefied natural gas supplies.

Key GECF participants are Algeria, Bolivia, Venezuela, Egypt, Guinea, Iran, Qatar, Libya, Nigeria, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago. Azerbaijan, Iraq, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Oman have observer status.