Abdollahian: Western countries will be responsible for the possible failure of Vienna negotiations

20 Feb. 15:10

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, said in an interview with CNN that the US and Western countries will be responsible for a possible failure in the negotiations in Vienna.

"We have already made efforts to achieve a good agreement in the previous rounds of negotiations. If the Western countries do not do what is required of them at the current stage, they will be responsible for the negotiations failure", Abdollahian said.

The Iranian Minister added that Iran was ready to come to an agreement as soon as possible if the opposing party made the necessary political decision. "Now, when I address you here in Munich, my colleagues are faced with a double game of the West on the issue of the time frame and the text of the agreement", he said.

Let us remind you that the eighth round of negotiations is now underway in Vienna. The negotiations are on the issue to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in its original form and return the United States to this multilateral agreement. The negotiators are set to complete their work in February.