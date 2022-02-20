Russia reports 147,296 daily recoveries from COVID-19

20 Feb. 15:30

In the last 24 hours, 147,296 people have recovered after COVID-19 in Russia, which is 22.9% less than the day before, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus reported.

"147,296 people recovered per day. It is 22.9% less compared to February 19, 2022", the message says.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day has increased by 170,699 and now stands at 15,370,419 people.

Yesterday, 745 coronavirus deaths were also registered in Russia. The total number of deaths is 345,500.