Kuleba: EU has to send clear signal to Ukraine about membership

21 Feb. 9:00

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba believes that Western partners should send a clear signal to Ukraine about EU membership.

"We call on partners to put aside any doubts and unfounded warnings and clearly say: ‘Ukraine is one of us; we are one’," he said at a briefing on Sunday following the Munich Security Conference.

According to Kuleba, now is the time to let people understand that Ukraine will become a member of the EU, and this, in turn, will be a signal for Russia. "It's time to make decisions. Difficult situations require difficult decisions," he added. "It must be clearly stated that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, and this must be done now," he added

In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, fixing the country's strategic course towards acquiring membership in the EU and NATO.