Kremlin: Russia has never attacked anyone

20 Feb. 18:00

Russia has never attacked anyone throughout its history, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

“Russia, which has lived through so many wars, is the last country in Europe that wants to so much as say the word ‘war’ aloud,” he said.

Peskov, repeated his claim that Russia had no plans to launch a military offensive. "We urge you to ask yourself the question: what is the point of Russia attacking anyone?" the spokesman said. But he warned that “any spark, unplanned incident or minor planned provocation” in the Donbas region might lead to what he called “irreparable consequences”.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.