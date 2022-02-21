Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

21 Feb. 9:40

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The 95-year-old sovereign - who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne - is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," it added.

The Queen is fully vaccinated. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed both the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace has declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

The Queen is not the only person in her circle to test positive for Covid-19, a royal source said on Sunday. "A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team," the source told CNN, without specifying who else had tested positive.