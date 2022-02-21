Russian ambassador denies accusations of invasion plans

21 Feb. 10:00

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov on Sunday denied accusations from Western governments that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine as tensions increase in the region.

"We are not trying to take any territory of foreign countries. I would like to confirm that Donbas and Lugansk is a part of Ukraine," the diplomat said, adding that there is no invasion and there is no such plans.

"The problem is not Ukraine. The problem is what kind of world order will be in future? Whether we can together establish a firm security guarantee for everybody without undercutting very important principle of indivisible security for everybody," Antonov explained.