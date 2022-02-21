Kiev observes no Russia attack force units at its border

21 Feb. 10:20

Ukraine’s intelligence sees no Russian attack force units at the border, Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Sunday.

"As of today, our intelligence observes no attack force units but it doesn’t mean that they cannot deploy them when they want because the risks are still in place," he said in an interview with ICTV. According to the minister, it may take from one to two weeks to deploy such units, "depending on Russia’s plans."

He stressed that Ukraine and its partners will know without fail if any attack force units are deployed at the border.