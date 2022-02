21 Feb. 11:40

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament arrived in Yerevan to participate in the committee meetings of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

Azerbaijani MPs, members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest PA Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov will attend the meetings on February 22.



According to the press service of the Milli Majlis, the MPs will express the position of the Azerbaijani side related to the issues to be discussed at the meetings.