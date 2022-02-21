Former Kazakh Defense Minister detained

21 Feb. 12:00

Former Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov detained, according to Kazinform.

"On February 19, 2022, the General Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation against the former Minister of Defense Bektanov Murat Karibayevich on the fact of inaction in the service, under Article 452 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on February 20, 2022, Murat Bektanov was detained and placed in a temporary detention center on suspicion of committing this crime.

"Other information in the interests of the investigation is not subject to disclosure," the Prosecutor General's Office added.