Iranian fighter plane crashes in Tabriz

21 Feb. 12:20

An Iranian warplane crashed in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing three people, including its two pilots, state television reported.

The country's state-run news agency IRNA said the F-5 fighter hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said.

The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added. An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the jet crashed into Shahid Alipour Sports Hall on Monjem Boulevard in Tabriz. The accident was followed by a huge fire in the center, which required the intervention of the fire brigade on the spot.