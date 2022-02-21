Putin and Macron continued to discuss Ukraine in their second call in 24 hours

21 Feb. 13:20

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France held another telephone conversation regarding Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and France, the second in one day, was initiated by President Macron at about 1:00 am," he said. "The presidents continued to discuss the situation around Ukraine," Peskov added.

"They focused on the need to maintain dialogue involving the foreign ministries and political advisors [within the Normandy Four group consisting of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine]," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. "Contacts between the Russian and French foreign ministers are possible in the near future," he noted.

The Kremlin press service reported on Sunday that Putin had held a conversation with Macron, particularly saying that provocations staged by the Ukrainian military were the reason for the spike in tensions in Donbass. In addition, "attention was paid to NATO countries’ steps aimed at pumping Ukraine with advanced weapons and ammunition." Russia also emphasized that Kiev was only pretending to be engaged in the negotiation process, stubbornly refusing to implement the Minsk accords and agreements reached within the Normandy Four group.

The Kremlin press service noted that given the current high tensions, the two presidents agreed that it would be reasonable to step up the search for diplomatic solutions involving the foreign ministries and the political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders.