FSB: Ukrainian shell ruins Russian border guards’ "place of service"

21 Feb. 14:20

An artillery shell fired from the territory of Ukraine has hit the Russian border guards’ "place of service" in the Rostov Region, the public relations center of the federal security service FSB said.

"On February 21, an artillery shell of an unidentified type, fired from the Ukrainian territory at 09:50, totally ruined a place of service of border guard patrols in the Rostov Region, located about 150 meters away from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB public relations center said, adding that there were no casualties and bomb disposal specialists were examining the scene of the incident.