Putin and Aliyev to agree on allied cooperation

21 Feb. 15:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 22 in Moscow, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who will pay an official visit to Russia. It is planned they will discuss the whole range of issues of further development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres," the statement reads.

It is noted that the heads of state will also discuss the implementation of the Trilateral Statements on Karabakh. In addition, the presidents will sign a declaration on allied cooperation.

