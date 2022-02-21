Georgia reports 4,775 new COVID-19 cases

21 Feb. 16:15

Georgia has reported 4,775 new Covid-19 cases, 19,242 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 31.28 percent.

Overall 129,978 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 18,351 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 11,329 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,022 were PCR tests. 1,553,668 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,407,776 of 1,553,668 patients have recovered, while 15,888 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 5,585 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,246 patients are in critical condition out of which 289 are on artificial ventilation. 123,497 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,346,560 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,240,595 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 210,191 have received booster shots of the vaccine.