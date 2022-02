22 Feb. 13:45

Brent oil price surged close to $100 on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $3.38, or 3.5%, at $98.77 at 10:00 GMT, having earlier reached $99.50, the highest since September 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $4.40, or 4.8%, to $95.47 versus Friday's settlement, having earlier reached $96, also the highest since 2014. The U.S. market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.