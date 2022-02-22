DPR’s parliament ratifies treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

22 Feb. 14:15

The legislature of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Tuesday ratified the treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with Russia. All 87 law-makers attending the emergency full-scale session voted for ratification.

The ratification was unanimously approved y 46 lawmakers out of the 46 that were present for the special plenary session. The first reading was immediately followed by the second, final reading, TASS reported.

As the voting wrapped up, there was a round of applause. A standing ovation was accompanied by the exclamations, "Thank you, Russia!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics as independent. Russia and the republics signed agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance.