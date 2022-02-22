Putin-Aliyev talks kicks off in Kremlin

22 Feb. 14:45

One-on-one meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has begun.

Ilham Aliyev said the Declaration on allied cooperation between the two countries is quite extensive: it contains more than 40 paragraphs, covers the essential spheres of our interaction and will be of the utmost importance for the future of our bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani leader said that Moscow played an important role in stopping the war between Yerevan and Baku, stressing that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very dynamically.