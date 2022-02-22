Germany halts Nord Stream 2 approval

22 Feb. 15:30

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

He told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating," Scholz said.

Construction of the pipeline project has been completed, but the project still needed regulatory certification from German authorities before the gas could be delivered.