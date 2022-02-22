Georgia reports 12,101 new COVID-19 cases

22 Feb. 16:10

Georgia has reported 12,101 new Covid-19 cases, 14,764 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past seven days stands at 28.55 percent.

Overall 127,270 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 47,486 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,164 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,322 were PCR tests. 1,565,769 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,422,540 of 1,565,769 patients have recovered, while 15,933 have died from the virus. The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 5,358 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,230 patients are in critical condition out of which 289 are on artificial ventilation. 121,052 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,347,152 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,241,806 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 211,794 have received booster shots of the vaccine.