Georgian embassy staff recommended to evacuate family members from Kiev

22 Feb. 16:30

Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended the staff of the Embassy of Georgia in Ukraine to evacuate their family members from Kyiv, the ministry said.

The ministry told IPN the Georgian diplomatic mission in Ukraine would continue to work, with both “the head and staff” of the representation remaining on the ground.

A number of countries have suspended operations of their embassies in Kyiv and evacuated staff from the city following the recent development around Ukraine, with Russia recognising the independence of the country’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 21.