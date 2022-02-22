Major exhibition of Tahir Salakhov opens in Tretyakov Gallery

22 Feb. 17:30

On February 23, the State Tretyakov Gallery will open an exhibition of the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Tahir Salakhov.

One can see the works of one of the founders of the "harsh style" in the New Tretyakov Gallery until the end of February.

The exhibition includes Salakhov's paintings from the State Tretyakov Gallery collection , including the world-famous "Women of Absheron", a portrait of the artist's daughter "Aidan", "Portrait of composer Qara Qaraev"..

In April, the State Tretyakov Gallery will show Salakhov's work in Venice.