22 Feb. 18:59

According to The Guardian, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the imposition of sanctions against five Russian banks.

Besides, anti-Russian sanctions will affect three individuals. Britain freezes the assets of Gennady Timchenko and Boris and Igor Rotenberg, and also prohibits them from entering the country.

According to the newspaper, sanctions are imposed on Promsvyazbank, Genbank, the Black Sea Development and Reconstruction Bank, the Industrial Savings Bank and Rossiya Bank.