22 Feb. 20:55

The Federation Council agreed to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the possibility of using the armed forces outside the country.

Earlier, the chairperson of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said that a corresponding request had been received.

Let us remind you that on February 21, in an address to the citizens of the country, Putin announced Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent states.