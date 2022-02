22 Feb. 21:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has canceled his African tour and is returning to his homeland. This was told in the office of the Turkish leader.

The head of state made this decision to take part in the summit of NATO leaders, which will be held on February 23 via video link.

"For this reason, a visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his African tour, has been postponed to a later date", the TASS office said.

Tonight, Erdoğan is expected to return to Turkey after visiting Senegal.