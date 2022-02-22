Foreign Ministers of G7 countries to hold meeting to discuss Russia's actions

22 Feb. 21:59

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries will hold an online meeting on the Russia-related "crisis". This is stated in a message posted on the German Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

"Foreign Minister Baerbock has called an online conference of G7 foreign ministers. Thus, the G7 continues close and consistent coordination on the Russia-related crisis," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Let us remind you that on February 21, in an address to the citizens of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the Russian Federation recognizes the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent states.