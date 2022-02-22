Germany announces increase in financial assistance to Ukraine

22 Feb. 22:25

Germany will increase financial support to Ukraine in the coming months. This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"We are in full solidarity with Ukraine, this is evident in our swift response to sanctions. But we have also prepared financial support for Ukraine in recent weeks. It will not only continue, but will increase in the coming months", RIA Novosti quotes the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Let us remind you that on February 21, in an address to the citizens of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation recognizes the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent states. On February 22, the Russian leader sent an appeal to the Federation Council on the possibility of using the armed forces abroad. The Federation Council agreed.