Ilham Aliyev: cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is reaching a new level

22 Feb. 23:00

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin made statements to the press following the talks in Moscow.

First of all, commenting on the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation during the meeting of the leaders, Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the first paragraph of the document postulates the principle of cooperation based on mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

The Azerbaijani leader further noted that the norms enshrined in the document would broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation and bring new opportunities to the region. In particular, they will become the key to additional intensification of the trade and economic sphere of interaction between the countries.

"We discussed issues related to the participation of Russian companies in the work on the liberated territories. There is great interest. To date, we have received 14 applications from Russian companies and we are closely considering them", he said.

Turning to the analysis of the international agenda, Ilham Aliyev said that Russia is currently the main partner of the republic in finding ways to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this regard, he reminded that Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared its readiness to start working on a peace treaty, which will also cover the issues of clarification of borders, delimitation, and other issues that are necessary for any countries that want to regulate relations between themselves.

According to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future. "By joint efforts, Russia and Azerbaijan will continue to make a significant contribution to strengthening peace in the Caucasus, to strengthening cooperation in the Caspian region and in the Eurasian space", the republican leader expressed his confidence.

Thus, in accordance with the signed Declaration, interaction between the armed forces of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan will deepen, including the holding of joint operational and combat training activities. In addition, the document provides for the development of other areas of bilateral military cooperation.

"Russia and Azerbaijan have long-standing ties of friendship and good-neighbourliness. These ties are reaching a qualitatively new level now", Ilham Aliyev summed up the signing of the declaration on allied cooperation