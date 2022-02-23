Ukrainian president drafts reservists

23 Feb. 12:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists for a special period but ruled out a general mobilisation.

In a televised address Zelenskiy said he was still pursuing diplomatic ways out of the crisis, but said Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.

Addressing his country after a cross-party meeting in parliament, Zelenskiy announced a programme of "economic patriotism" that included incentivising local production and value added tax cuts on gasoline.

"There is no need for general mobilization today. We need to promptly replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations," he said.

"As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period," the head of state said.

"We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation," Zelenskiy said.