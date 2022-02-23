EU unanimously approves sanctions against Russia

23 Feb. 12:15

Member-states of the European Union unanimously resolved to approve a package of harmful sanctions against Russia, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference.

"We responded quickly in 24 hours, showing our decisiveness. We unanimously reached the decision to adopt the package of sanctions to inflict damages, huge damages to Russia," he said.

The new package comprises sanctions against 351 members of the Russian State Duma that voted for independence of Donbass, Borrell noted. The EU also blacklisted 27 individuals and legal entities, prohibited relations between its business and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and made the decision to limit Russia’s access to EU financial market and capital market, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics on February 21.