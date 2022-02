Ukraine tells citizens to leave Russia immediately

23 Feb. 12:30

Ukraine has warned its citizens not to travel to Russia, and advised any Ukrainians currently in Russia to leave immediately.

In a travel advisory issued on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said “the intensification of Russian aggression against Ukraine … may lead to significant restrictions on the provision of consular assistance in the Russian Federation.”

“We emphasize that ignoring these recommendations will significantly complicate ensuring proper protection of Ukrainian citizens in the Russian Federation,” the ministry added.