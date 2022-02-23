Johnson and Macron said DPR, LPR recognition grossly violates international law

23 Feb. 13:30

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron concurred that Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics grossly violates international law.

"The Prime Minister said that [Russian] President Putin’s actions were a gross violation of international law, and by sending forces into Eastern Ukraine he had ripped up the Budapest and Minsk agreements," the statement says issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Office on Tuesday following his telephone conversation with the French President. "Russia’s actions don’t just threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty, but are a blatant attack on freedom and democracy, the statement reads.

"The UK and France were working to reinforce Europe’s borders and defend European security against increasing Russian aggression," the statement concluded.

Johnson and Macron agreed to work together on the introduction of new sanctions against individuals and companies in Russia that provide financial assistance to the Russian authorities regarding actions in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister updated President Macron on the new sanctions he unveiled against Russia today, and the leaders agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling [Russian] President Putin’s aggressive approach," the statement says.