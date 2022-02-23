Kremlin comments on EU sanctions against Russia

23 Feb. 13:45

Russia needs to see which sanctions the European Union plans to impose on it before elaborating its response, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Tuesday that the European Union has unanimously approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions following its decision to recognize the Donbass republics.

"First, we need to see what these sanctions are about," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow would prepare measures in response, TASS reported.