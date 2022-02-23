Putin congratulates Russians on Defender of Fatherland Day

23 Feb. 14:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a video address to congratulate veterans, the military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces and all citizens of Russia on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Ensuring that our country can defend itself remains a primary responsibility of government, and the Armed Forces serve as a reliable guarantee of our national security, the peaceful and orderly lives of our people and Russia’s stable and steady development," he said.

"We can see the difficult international situation and the threats posed by current challenges, such as the erosion of the arms control system and NATO’s military activities. We have done a lot over the previous years to carry out the quality modernisation of the Armed Forces. They have gained in mobility and acquired new combat experience. During the operation in Syria, they proved in practice that they are capable of accomplishing the most difficult tasks," the head of state added.

"The training and coordination of army units and formations have greatly improved. This is clearly shown by snap drills, manoeuvres and regular large-scale military exercises, including jointly with our allies, as well as responsible peacekeeping operations," he said.

"We will continue to develop promising weapon systems, including hypersonic weapons and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technology and elements of artificial intelligence. Complexes like these are weapons of the future, which can boost the potential of our Armed Forces several-fold," Putin stressed.

"Personal qualities of Russian soldiers, such as patriotism, endurance, selflessness and mutual assistance have always – at all times – been of utmost importance. The role of a commander in developing these features is indispensable. Our officers are not only the core of our Army and Navy – these people are sincerely devoted to Russia and their military duty. I thank you for your faithful and honest service to our Motherland, for the responsible training of personnel, for fulfilling your duties conscientiously and with ultimate dedication, and holding sacred the spirit and character of the national military school," he said.

"Friends, as Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I have confidence in you, Russian soldiers and officers, in your high professionalism, bravery and reliability, that you will guard the peace of our people, and stand up for the national interests of our great country. I wish you good health and every success in your service. I want to extend the best wishes to your families and friends. Again, my sincere greetings to you on this holiday!" Putin concluded.