Antonov: US sanctions not to revise Russia's foreign policy

23 Feb. 14:30

The sanctions against Russia announced by the US administration on Tuesday will hit hard the global financial and energy markets, with average American citizens feeling the consequences as well, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said when answering questions on new US’ restrictions.

"I can’t remember a day when our country lived without any western restrictions. We have learnt to work in such conditions, and not only to survive, but to develop the state," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the embassy on Facebook. "Undoubtedly, the sanctions being imposed against us will hit hard the global financial and energy markets. The United States will not remain uninvolved either as average citizens will feel the consequences of the price growth," the diplomat said.

Antonov believes the US’ sanctions against Russia will solve nothing. "Anti-Russia sanctions will solve nothing. It is difficult to believe that someone in Washington expects Russia to revise its international political line under the threat of restrictions," he stressed.